Veteran kills wife at school after failing to win her back

Elizabeth Barajas hugs her daughter, Marissa Perez, 9, following their reunion as Marissa recounted her experiences being in the classroom in which her teacher was shot to death at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, Calif., Monday, April 10, 2017.
Christopher Weber
AP Photo
Camilo Rocha, left, comforts his daughter, Serina, a 11-year-old student at North Park Elementary School, after they were reunited at Cajon High School, Monday, April 10, 2017, in San Bernardino, Calif., after a deadly shooting occurred at the elementary school.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
This undated photo released by the San Bernardino Police Department shows Karen Elaine Smith, 53. Smith has been identified by authorities as one of the people shot by Cedric Anderson, identified as her estranged husband, as she taught a special education class at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, Calif., Monday, April 10, 2017.
San Bernardino Police Department via AP)
This undated photo released by the San Bernardino Police Department shows Cedric Anderson, 53. Anderson has been identified by authorities as the person who shot to death Karen Elaine Smith, 53, identified as his wife, as she taught a special education class at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, Calif., Monday, April 10, 2017.
San Bernardino Police Department via AP)
School staff greet students at North Park Elementary School, in relief at Cajon High School, Monday, April 10, 2017, in San Bernardino, Calif., after a deadly shooting occurred at the elementary school.
Ringo H.W. Chiu
AP Photo
Police officers stand outside North Park School after a deadly shooting Monday, April 10, 2017, in San Bernardino, Calif.
Ringo H.W. Chiu
AP Photo
Police officers investigate outside North Park School after a fatal shooting at the elementary school, Monday, April 10, 2017, in San Bernardino, Calif.
Ringo H.W. Chiu
AP Photo
San Bernardino Police Department Chief Jarrod Burguan, right, speaks during a news conference at Cajon High School, Monday, April 10, 2017, in San Bernardino, Calif., after a deadly shooting occurred at North Park Elementary School.
Ringo H.W. Chiu
AP Photo
Nicholas Martinez carries his daughter, Monique, a kindergarten student at North Park Elementary School, on his shoulders after they were reunited at Cajon High School, Monday, April 10, 2017, in San Bernardino, Calif., after a deadly shooting occurred at the elementary school.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
Parents and guardians of North Park Elementary School students wait at Cajon High School to pick up their children Monday, April 10, 2017, in San Bernardino, Calif. A deadly shooting occurred at the elementary school.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
Police officers stand guard outside North Park School after a deadly shooting Monday, April 10, 2017, in San Bernardino, Calif.
Ringo H.W. Chiu
AP Photo
A police officer talks to pedestrians outside North Park School after a deadly shooting Monday, April 10, 2017, in San Bernardino, Calif.
Ringo H.W. Chiu
AP Photo
Police officers investigate outside North Park School after a deadly shooting at the elementary school Monday, April 10, 2017, in San Bernardino, Calif.
Ringo H.W. Chiu
AP Photo
School staff greet students at North Park Elementary School at Cajon High School, Monday, April 10, 2017, in San Bernardino, Calif., after a deadly shooting occurred at the elementary school.
Ringo H.W. Chiu
AP Photo
San Bernardino City Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Dale Marsden, center, speaks during a news conference at Cajon High School, Monday, April 10, 2017, in San Bernardino, Calif., after a deadly shooting occurred at North Park Elementary School.
Ringo H.W. Chiu
AP Photo
An elderly woman hands flowers to a police officer to honor the shooting victims at North Park Elementary School Monday, April 10, 2017, in San Bernardino, Calif. A husband opened fire on his wife Monday in the elementary school classroom, killing her in a shooting that spread panic across a city still recovering emotionally from a terrorist attack at a community center just 15 months ago.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
People attend a prayer service to honor the shooting victims at North Park Elementary School, Monday, April 10, 2017, in San Bernardino, Calif. A man walked into his estranged wife's elementary school classroom in San Bernardino and opened deadly fire.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
A woman kisses her son during a prayer service held to honor the shooting victims at North Park Elementary School, Monday, April 10, 2017, in San Bernardino, Calif. A man walked into his estranged wife's elementary school classroom in San Bernardino and opened deadly fire on Monday.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
Suzanne Sullivan, 48, wipes her tears during a prayer service held to honor the shooting victims at North Park Elementary School, Monday, April 10, 2017, in San Bernardino, Calif.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
Betty Rodriguez, right, comforts her granddaughter Giselle, 11, during a prayer service held to honor the shooting victims at North Park Elementary School, Monday, April 10, 2017, in San Bernardino, Calif. A man walked into his estranged wife's elementary school classroom in San Bernardino and opened deadly fire on Monday.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
Betty Rodriguez, right, comforts her granddaughter Giselle during a prayer service held to honor the shooting victims at North Park Elementary School, Monday, April 10, 2017, in San Bernardino, Calif. A man walked into his estranged wife's elementary school classroom in San Bernardino and opened fire on Monday.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
A police officer stands guard at North Park Elementary School, Monday, April 10, 2017, in San Bernardino, Calif. A husband opened fire on his wife Monday at the elementary school classroom, in a deadly shooting that spread panic across a city still recovering emotionally from a terrorist attack at a community center just 15 months ago.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
School staff greet students at North Park Elementary School, in relief at Cajon High School, Monday, April 10, 2017, in San Bernardino, Calif., after a deadly shooting occurred at the elementary school.
Ringo H.W. Chiu
AP Photo
Camilo Rocha, left, comforts his daughter, Serina, an 11-year-old student at North Park Elementary School, after they were reunited at Cajon High School, Monday, April 10, 2017, in San Bernardino, Calif., after a deadly shooting occurred at the elementary school.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
Police officers investigate outside North Park School after a fatal shooting at the elementary school, Monday, April 10, 2017, in San Bernardino, Calif.
Ringo H.W. Chiu
AP Photo
Police officers stand guard outside North Park School after a fatal shooting at the elementary school, Monday, April 10, 2017, in San Bernardino, Calif.
Ringo H.W. Chiu
AP Photo
San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan, left, and city schools superintendent Dale Marsden brief reporters at police headquarters in San Bernardino, Calif., Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Authorities said the man who fatally shot his estranged wife and a student in her San Bernardino elementary school classroom Monday before killing himself had threatened her when she moved out of their house. Burguan said Karen Smith told those closest to her that she didn't necessarily take the threats from her new husband seriously but thought Cedric Anderson was reaching out for attention.
Reed Saxon
AP Photo
San Bernardino city schools superintendent Dale Marsden briefs reporters at police headquarters in San Bernardino, Calif., Tuesday, April 11, 2017. The man who fatally shot his estranged wife and a student in her San Bernardino elementary school classroom before killing himself had threatened her when she moved out of their house, authorities said Tuesday.
Reed Saxon
AP Photo
Lena Hammerling and her daughters Melissa, left, and Maci, right, and an unidentified child look at a sidewalk memorial dedicated to the teacher and student who were shot to death Monday at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, Calif., Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
Reed Saxon
AP Photo
A sidewalk memorial dedicated to the teacher and student who were shot to death Monday at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, Calif., is displayed Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Jonathan Martinez, a special needs student of teacher Karen Smith, died when Smith's estranged husband shot both in her classroom.
Reed Saxon
AP Photo
Marie Cabrera, second from right, leads a prayer group near a sidewalk memorial to the teacher and student who were shot to death Monday at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, Calif., Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
Reed Saxon
AP Photo
A man places wreathes, including one from President Donald Trump, left, at a sidewalk memorial to the teacher and student who were shot to death at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, Calif., Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
Reed Saxon
AP Photo
San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan, center at podium, briefs reporters at police headquarters in San Bernardino, Calif., Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Authorities said the man who fatally shot his estranged wife and a student in her San Bernardino elementary school classroom Monday before killing himself had threatened her when she moved out of their house. Burguan said Karen Smith told those closest to her that she didn't necessarily take the threats from her new husband seriously but thought Cedric Anderson was reaching out for attention.
Reed Saxon
AP Photo
After leading a prayer group, Marie Cabrera, right, embraces one of the group members near a sidewalk memorial dedicated to the teacher and student who were shot to death Monday at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, Calif., Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
Reed Saxon
AP Photo
Jeffrey Imbriani and his grandfather Ruben Gutierrez describe their experiences Tuesday, April 11, 2017, after a teacher and student were shot to death Monday at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, Calif. Imbriani said he was friends with Jonathan Martinez who was killed along with his teacher, Karen Smith.
Reed Saxon
AP Photo
After placing flowers, people turn away from a sidewalk memorial to the teacher and student who were shot to death Monday at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, Calif., Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
Reed Saxon
AP Photo
People pray before placing flowers at a sidewalk memorial to the teacher and student who were shot to death Monday at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, Calif., Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
Reed Saxon
AP Photo
People pray before placing flowers at a sidewalk memorial to the teacher and student who were shot to death Monday at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, Calif., Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
Reed Saxon
AP Photo
Comments