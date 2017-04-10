Le Pen says France not responsible for WWII roundup of Jews

1:53 Three generations of women, marching on Washington Pause

0:41 Sergio Garcia wins his first major at the Masters

0:44 Speed demons hit the track in downtown Macon

1:18 Welder helps deputies detain alleged killer

1:21 Home school students have classes at Go Fish Georgia Education Center in Perry

1:08 Fire destroys apartments, woman rescued

1:04 Mercer opens conference play with win

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

0:42 Man shot dead in Warner Robins