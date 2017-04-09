Damian Lillard scores Trail Blazers-record 59 points

1:07 Bibb County Junior ROTC units compete in drill meet Pause

0:44 Speed demons hit the track in downtown Macon

1:18 Welder helps deputies detain alleged killer

1:21 Home school students have classes at Go Fish Georgia Education Center in Perry

1:04 Mercer opens conference play with win

1:17 Man killed on Berlyn Drive in Crawford County

2:55 Florida woman lured to Georgia by Craigslist ad was prostituted, gang raped, prosecutor says

1:59 GBI: Possible history of disputes led to fatal shooting

1:21 Columbus bus driver talks about his termination from Metra over horn issue