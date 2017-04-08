Lukosevicius powers Denver to NCAA title, 3-2 over UMD

1:05 In sickness and in health, Bluffton couple tie the knot Pause

1:07 Bibb County Junior ROTC units compete in drill meet

1:18 Welder helps deputies detain alleged killer

0:44 Speed demons hit the track in downtown Macon

1:21 Home school students have classes at Go Fish Georgia Education Center in Perry

1:58 Man shot in the head outside M&M grocery

1:21 I-75 wreck survivor tells what she did when airborne car headed for her

1:17 Man killed on Berlyn Drive in Crawford County

1:59 GBI: Possible history of disputes led to fatal shooting