Arkansas parole board suggests mercy for 1 of 8 due to die

1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation Pause

1:04 Single mother of four on what motivates her

2:51 We try the new Girl Scout cookie flavors for you

2:43 Macon-Bibb EMA morning weather briefing

3:53 Cop Shop Podcast: Police dog poos on Senate floor

2:19 See helicopter flyover of damage in Monroe County

0:39 Betty Cantrell announces reality TV show

1:32 EMA director warns of dangerous storms on Wednesday

1:58 Man shot in the head outside M&M grocery