Fewer missing but more dead as rivers recede in Colombia

People line up outside a cemetery to looking for their missing relatives in Mocoa, Colombia, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos, who has declared Mocoa a disaster area, said that at least 207 were killed but that the death toll was changing "every moment." Authorities said another 200 people, many of them children, were injured and just as many were unaccounted for amid the destruction.
Fernando Vergara
AP Photo
A man washes a shirt in muddy water in Mocoa, Colombia, Sunday, April 2, 2017. A grim search for the missing resumed at dawn Sunday in southern Colombia after surging rivers sent an avalanche of floodwaters, mud and debris through a city, killing at least 200 people and leaving many more injured and homeless.
Fernando Vergara
AP Photo
A survivor sleeps at a shelter in Mocoa, Colombia, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Townspeople are searching their ruined homes and the local hospital for loved ones after a torrent of water, mud and debris swept through Mocoa. More than 200 people are dead, and hundreds more are missing or injured.
Fernando Vergara
AP Photo
Survivors get settled at a shelter in Mocoa, Colombia, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Townspeople are searching their ruined homes and the local hospital for loved ones after a torrent of water, mud and debris swept through Mocoa. More than 200 people are dead, and hundreds more are missing or injured.
Fernando Vergara
AP Photo
Aida Luz Pujimui Macias, right, and her son Tigo Gomez rest at a shelter in Mocoa, Colombia, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Townspeople are searching their ruined homes and the local hospital for loved ones after a torrent of water, mud and debris swept through Mocoa. More than 200 people are dead, and hundreds more are missing or injured.
Fernando Vergara
AP Photo
Firefighters and rescuers cover with a blanket the body of a woman in Mocoa, Colombia, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos, who has declared Mocoa a disaster area, said that at least 207 were killed but that the death toll was changing "every moment." Authorities said another 200 people, many of them children, were injured and just as many were unaccounted for amid the destruction.
Fernando Vergara
AP Photo
Firefighters and neighbors stop their work as they found the body of a woman in Mocoa, Colombia, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos, who has declared Mocoa a disaster area, said that at least 207 were killed but that the death toll was changing "every moment." Authorities said another 200 people, many of them children, were injured and just as many were unaccounted for amid the destruction.
Fernando Vergara
AP Photo
A man looks inside a damage passenger bus in Mocoa, Colombia, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos, who has declared Mocoa a disaster area, said that at least 207 were killed but that the death toll was changing "every moment." Authorities said another 200 people, many of them children, were injured and just as many were unaccounted for amid the destruction.
Fernando Vergara
AP Photo
A soldier stands guard next the damage home in Mocoa, Colombia, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos, who has declared Mocoa a disaster area, said that at least 207 were killed but that the death toll was changing "every moment." Authorities said another 200 people, many of them children, were injured and just as many were unaccounted for amid the destruction.
Fernando Vergara
AP Photo
A man removes mud from his damage house in Mocoa, Colombia, Sunday, April 2, 2017. A grim search for the missing resumed at dawn Sunday in southern Colombia after surging rivers sent an avalanche of floodwaters, mud and debris through a city, killing at least 200 people and leaving many more injured and homeless.
Fernando Vergara
AP Photo
Survivors recover their belongings in Mocoa, Colombia, Sunday, April 2, 2017. A grim search for the missing resumed at dawn Sunday in Mocoa, southern Colombia, after surging rivers sent an avalanche of floodwaters, mud and debris through a city, killing at least 200 people and leaving many more injured and homeless.
Fernando Vergara
AP Photo
Soldiers and members of the Colombian Red Cross recover the body of a victim of a deadly avalanche that happened following heavy rains, in Mocoa, Colombia, Monday, April 3, 2017. The grim search continues for the missing in southern Colombia after surging rivers sent an avalanche of floodwaters, mud and debris through the small city, killing more than 260 people and leaving many more injured and homeless.
Fernando Vergara
AP Photo
Firefighters search for victims of a deadly avalanche that happened following heavy rains, in Villa Garson, Colombia, Monday, April 3, 2017. The grim search continues for the missing in southern Colombia after surging rivers sent an avalanche of floodwaters, mud and debris through the small city, killing more than 260 people and leaving many more injured and homeless.
Fernando Vergara
AP Photo
Soldiers stand on a truck with the recovered body of a victim of an avalanche in Mocoa, Colombia, Monday, April 3, 2017. A grim search for the missing resumed in southern Colombia after surging rivers sent an avalanche of floodwaters, mud and debris, killing at least 200 people and leaving many more injured and homeless.
Fernando Vergara
AP Photo
Luz Mary Ruiz cries next to the coffin containing the remains of her 26-year-old daughter Delcy Rosero Ruiz, a victim of a deadly avalanche that happened following heavy rains, in Mocoa, Colombia, Monday, April 3, 2017. The grim search continues for the missing in southern Colombia after surging rivers sent an avalanche of floodwaters, mud and debris through the small city, killing more than 260 people and leaving many more injured and homeless.
Fernando Vergara
AP Photo
EDS NOTE GRAPHIC CONTENT - Soldiers and members of Colombian Red Cross rescue a body of a victim of an avalanche in Mocoa, Colombia, Monday, April 3, 2017. A grim search for the missing resumed in southern Colombia after surging rivers sent an avalanche of floodwaters, mud and debris, killing at least 200 people and leaving many more injured and homeless.
Fernando Vergara
AP Photo
Soldiers and members of Colombian Red Cross recover a body of a victim of avalanche in Mocoa, Colombia, Monday, April 3, 2017. A grim search for the missing resumed at dawn Sunday in southern Colombia after surging rivers sent an avalanche of floodwaters, mud and debris through a city, killing at least 200 people and leaving many more injured and homeless.
Fernando Vergara
AP Photo
Firefighters search for victims of a deadly avalanche that happened following heavy rains, in Villa Garson, Colombia, Monday, April 3, 2017. The grim search continues for the missing in southern Colombia after surging rivers sent an avalanche of floodwaters, mud and debris through the small city, killing more than 260 people and leaving many more injured and homeless.
Fernando Vergara
AP Photo
