The Latest: S Carolina leads Miss St women after 1st

0:46 100-year-old tree crushes a Ford Mustang Pause

1:12 Sirens and storms strike overnight in downtown Fort Worth

0:37 Police find shell casings at scene of boy's shooting

1:21 I-75 wreck survivor tells what she did when airborne car headed for her.

1:46 Fireworks cap off Party on the Green at Wesleyan

1:13 Scenes from the opening ceremonies of Cherry Blossom Festival

1:23 Fun at the Macon Mud Run

2:21 P&Z defers decision on Vineville restaurants

0:24 Dickey looking for wins in new Braves stadium