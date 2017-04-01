AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Hands raised, Trump aides rush to try to testify on Russia
WASHINGTON (AP) — Their reputations at risk, a coterie of President Donald Trump's associates caught up in the swirling debate about Trump and Russia are turning to a similar if unusual playbook: volunteering to testify to Congress, before even being asked.
They are eager to come forward despite not having been compelled by subpoena to appear before the two committees investigating Russian meddling in the U.S. election and potential Trump campaign collusion. But testifying on such matter is an exercise most people would typically avoid, especially if there's a chance they're being scrutinized in a parallel FBI investigation.
So what gives?
"There's only one way: Tell it early, tell it all, tell it yourself," said Lanny Davis, who was special counsel to President Bill Clinton during his impeachment hearings.
Davis, who frequently advises political figures on crisis management, said it's wise for those whose names have emerged publicly as part of the investigations to seek proactively to clear their names. After all, Washington has seen more than its share of once-powerful people who failed to learn the lesson that the cover-up is often worse than the original sin.
___
Trump urges former adviser Flynn to cut immunity deal
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump urged his former national security adviser to strike an immunity deal Friday, even as congressional investigators rebuffed Michael Flynn's offer of cooperation in exchange for protection from prosecution.
Trump tweeted that Flynn, the adviser he fired in February, should ask for immunity because he's facing "a witch hunt."
The White House also tried to quell a firestorm over its role in helping a top Republican lawmaker see secret intelligence reports. Rep. Adam Schiff went to the White House to view materials that he said were "precisely the same" as what House intelligence committee chairman Devin Nunes viewed there last week.
"The White House has yet to explain why senior White House staff apparently shared these materials with but one member," said Schiff, who met with Trump for about 10 minutes while he was at the White House.
The congressional investigations into Russian election interference and the Trump campaign's possible Russian ties have become a near-daily distraction for a new administration struggling to find its footing. Trump has vigorously denied that his campaign coordinated with Russia during the election.
___
Trump's stance on Iran emboldens hard-liners in Iran
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's hard-liners are hoping they can benefit from the election of U.S. President Donald Trump, arguing that their own country needs a tougher leader to stand up to an American president whose administration has put the Islamic Republic "on notice."
They say it's time for a "revolutionary diplomacy" to confront the U.S. after four years of a more conciliatory policy under moderate incumbent President Hassan Rouhani.
Hard-liners feel energized by the Trump administration's repeated criticism of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal. The agreement found little support among the group, who feel Iran gave too much away in exchange for too little in the way of sanctions relief.
The U.S. president's tough talk on Iran plays into hard-liners' hands too, reinforcing anti-American sentiments they can use to rally their base.
A group of hard-liners banded together late last year to form the Popular Front of Islamic Revolution Forces, which is assessing more than a dozen potential candidates. But with less than two months to go before the May 19 election, they have yet to settle on one to run against Rouhani.
___
Once-booming gun industry now recalibrating under Trump
WEBSTER, Texas (AP) — President Donald Trump promised to revive manufacturing in the United States, but there's one once-burgeoning sector poised to shrink under his watch: the gun industry.
Fears of government limits on guns — some real, some perceived — led to a surge in demand during President Barack Obama's tenure and manufacturers leapt to keep up. Over the decade ending in 2015, the number of U.S. companies licensed to make firearms jumped a whopping 362 percent. But sales are down and the bubble appears to be bursting with a staunch advocate for gun rights in the White House and Republicans ruling Congress.
"The trends really almost since Election Day or election night have been that gun sales have slacked off," said Robert Spitzer, political science department chairman at State University of New York at Cortland. "When you take away Barack Obama and you give the Republicans control of both houses of Congress, which is extremely friendly to the gun lobby, then the political pressure subsides. And that surely is at least a key part of the explanation for the drop-off in sales."
The pendulum swing is not lost on employees of outfits such as Battle Rifle Co., a small enterprise tucked into a nondescript strip mall outside Houston, with a storefront section featuring cases filled with handguns and walls lined with assault rifle-style long guns. The manufacturing floor and its eight employees, all veterans of the military or law enforcement, occupy the back.
"President Obama was the best gun salesman the world has ever seen," said production manager Karl Sorken, an Army veteran and self-described liberal who voted for Obama and notes the change for the industry under Trump is a topic of conversation in the shop.
___
South Sudan's civil war creates a new lost generation
BIDI BIDI, Uganda (AP) — Six-year-old Santo proudly wears a Harvard T-shirt as if he has just been accepted into the elite institution, but its warped lettering, layers of dirt and gaping holes say more about the young refugee's future.
After fleeing South Sudan's three-year civil war, Santo and his family have found themselves in the bleak Bidi Bidi settlement in northern Uganda, among hundreds of thousands of people who make up the world's fastest-growing refugee crisis.
Santo's father, Godfrey Moro, described desolate conditions for his son: no school, no electricity or running water, a shortage of food and little respite from the sweltering sun.
As Moro spoke to The Associated Press, the young boy gnawed at his own hands to keep himself entertained.
"The war has affected these children in so many ways," Moro said.
___
Venezuela leader urges court to review ruling on congress
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — President Nicolas Maduro urged Venezuela's Supreme Court early Saturday to review a decision stripping congress of its last powers, a ruling that set off a storm of criticism from the opposition and foreign governments.
The announcement came just hours before the opposition hoped to mount big protests against the socialist government, spurred by anger over the ruling.
In an address early after a Friday night meeting presided over by Maduro, the National Security Council announced it was supporting a review by the court "with the goal of maintaining institutional stability."
"April is starting on a good step," Maduro said jubilantly surrounded by a dozen officials after the emergency meeting. "Constitutional victory!"
Opposition leaders were quick to condemn the announcement as a ploy that did little to alleviate the crisis.
___
Witness account highlights dangers of texting while driving
HOUSTON (AP) — A witness says the driver of a pickup truck that collided with a church minibus in rural Texas, killing 13 people, acknowledged he had been texting while driving — a development that highlights the dangers of sending messages on smartphones while behind the wheel.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Conrad Hein wouldn't comment Friday on whether texting might have played a role in the Wednesday collision on a two-lane road about 75 miles west (120 km) of San Antonio, near the town of Concan. But officials have said the truck driver appeared to have crossed the center line.
Jennifer Morrison, the investigator in charge of the team from the National Transportation Safety Board, would only say that distracted driving will be among the issues investigated.
The witness who is saying the pickup driver was texting while driving recounted the incident Friday in an interview with The Associated Press. Jody Kuchler, a 55-year-old self-employed welder, said he and his girlfriend were driving back to their home in the nearby town of Leakey when he came across a truck that was driving erratically across the road.
"He kept going off the road and into oncoming traffic and he just kept doing that," said Kuchler, who first shared the account of what happened with the San Antonio Express-News.
___
Trump, big and brash like his hometown, now avoids NYC
NEW YORK (AP) — For decades, Donald Trump's identity was interwoven with his hometown of New York City: big, brash and dedicated to making money.
Manhattan was the imposing backdrop as Trump transformed himself from local real-estate developer to celebrity businessman — skyscrapers and gossip pages featured his name — and during last year's presidential campaign he'd fly thousands of miles to sleep in his own bed at Trump Tower.
But since his inauguration more than two months ago, Trump has not set foot within the city limits.
The Republican president received only 18 percent of the vote in the decidedly liberal city. Frequent protests now clog Fifth Avenue outside Trump Tower. A date for a return trip has yet to be scheduled.
Though Trump is expected to travel to New York in the coming weeks, he is unlikely to receive a hero's welcome. One of his sons says that while the president will enjoy making trips to his hometown, his relationship with the city has changed.
___
Questions, answers about the legal immunity process
WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for former national security adviser Michael Flynn says he's in talks with congressional committees to testify before them in exchange for immunity from prosecution. Those committees are investigating Russian influence in the 2016 presidential election and potential ties between Russia and associates of President Donald Trump.
Trump's attorney, Robert Kelner, said Thursday night that "no reasonable person" would agree to be questioned "in such a highly politicized, witch hunt environment without assurances against unfair prosecution." Trump echoed that sentiment Friday on Twitter, encouraging Flynn to seek immunity from a "witch hunt."
Some questions and answers about the process:
Q: What does it mean to receive immunity, and who can give it?
A: An immunity grant generally shields a witness from prosecution for statements he or she makes to the government.
___
Dem opposition to Trump court pick grows; Schumer warns GOP
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democratic opposition to President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee swelled Friday as Democrats neared the numbers needed for a filibuster, setting up a showdown with Republicans who have the votes to confirm Neil Gorsuch.
Sens. Claire McCaskill of Missouri, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Brian Schatz of Hawaii became the latest Democratic senators to announce their opposition to Gorsuch, a 49-year-old federal appeals court judge in Denver whose conservative rulings make him an intellectual heir to the justice he would replace, the late Antonin Scalia.
McCaskill's decision came a day after she said she was torn over the decision. She said she's opposing the federal appeals court judge because his opinions favor corporations over workers and he's shown "a stunning lack of humanity" in some of those decisions.
She also criticized Trump in her statement announcing her opposition, saying "the president who promised working people he would lift them up has nominated a judge who can't even see them."
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York warned Republicans against changing Senate rules, which could prove momentous for the chamber and would allow all future Supreme Court nominees to get on the court regardless of opposition from the minority party. He says President Donald Trump should just pick a new nominee if Gorsuch is blocked.
Comments