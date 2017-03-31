NYC mayor wants to close Rikers Island jail within a decade

0:15 Driver's view of collapsed Georgia overpass Pause

1:32 Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse

1:39 Who is BTK?

1:27 Crash victim Spencer Havard "is in heaven right now," father says

0:46 100-year-old tree crushes a Ford Mustang

3:28 BTK's daughter speaks out for victims

1:12 Sirens and storms strike overnight in downtown Fort Worth

1:41 How did Bibb County schools get to where they are today?

2:35 Take a ride around a Warner Robins block transformed by encroachment