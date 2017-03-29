Judge approves release of jailed Seattle-area 'dreamer'

4:23 Cop Shop Podcast: A barbecue brawl Pause

2:21 P&Z defers decision on Vineville restaurants

0:50 Free festival fun at Third Street Park

0:39 Ocmulgee Duck Dash at Amerson River Park

1:15 He fired gunshots after the door closed on his arm in a home invasion

1:21 Columbus bus driver talks about his termination from Metra over horn issue

1:33 Peach expert discusses freeze damage

5:35 New details emerge at hearing for accused killer in Kareem Mano slaying

1:28 The Creek 100.9 ups security to stay on the air