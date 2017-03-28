Paris clashes over police killing of Chinese man; 3 injured

2:21 P&Z defers decision on Vineville restaurants Pause

1:28 The Creek 100.9 ups security to stay on the air

0:39 Ocmulgee Duck Dash at Amerson River Park

1:33 Peach expert discusses freeze damage

1:31 Warner Robins gets ready for new football threads

2:15 Zoning board approves downtown project, Wendy's

1:01 'I create bright futures,' local teachers says in state campaign video

4:00 Alvin Dupree Sr., Vincent Smith and Bud Dupree talk about the big day in Toomsboro and the honoree.

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?