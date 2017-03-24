The Latest: Westminster attacker born Adrian Russell Ajao

0:46 DA: Man killed by Bibb deputy went for deputy's gun Pause

1:21 Woman struggles to escape mudslide as Peru's deadly flooding continues

1:29 How to protect yourself against gas pump skimmers

1:27 Stranded in the desert, young woman survives for five days before rescue

1:51 How Bill Fickling's grandfather cultivated a love for cherry trees

0:39 Ocmulgee Duck Dash at Amerson River Park

2:15 Zoning board approves downtown project, Wendy's

4:45 Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup

0:51 Scenes From The 34th Annual Cherry Blossom Festival Parade