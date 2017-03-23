The Latest: Slain Wisconsin officer ID'd as 15-year veteran

1:29 How to protect yourself against gas pump skimmers Pause

1:00 Hair dye on suspected kidnapper's shopping list

3:01 London Police confirm four dead in attack on Westminster

1:01 Mercer set for Southern Conference opener

6:08 Cop Shop Podcast: The case of the golden $40,000 suitcase

0:39 Ocmulgee Duck Dash at Amerson River Park

1:55 'You can never be content with crime,' says Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms

1:25 Making way for a new children's hospital

2:15 Zoning board approves downtown project, Wendy's