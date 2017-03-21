Nation & World

March 21, 2017

Notre Dame loses top scorer Brianna Turner to knee injury

The Associated Press
SOUTH BEND, Ind.

Notre Dame junior forward Brianna Turner will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, a major blow to the NCAA Tournament hopes of the top-seeded Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame announced Tuesday that Turner tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee Sunday night during a second-round win over Purdue. She leads the team this season with 15.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, and also has 86 blocks — sixth-best for a single season in Notre Dame history.

Notre Dame faces Ohio State on Friday night in the Sweet 16 in Lexington, Kentucky.

