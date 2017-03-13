2 Penn St. ex-administrators plead guilty in abuse case

4:47 Former heroin addict talks about low point, rehab Pause

1:06 New efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem

0:37 Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg talks goats

1:45 Heroin antidote becomes available without prescription

0:33 Festival-goers brave cold for a fun Sunday

0:46 Peach grower talks about overcoming low chill hours

4:28 Ex-prison nurse charged with inmate sex has first-appearance hearing

2:15 Zoning board approves downtown project, Wendy's

0:38 'Why does everything have to be about race?'