Hungary's president just misses first-round re-election win

Neither candidate for the Hungarian presidency has received the two-thirds majority needed to win the first round, through the incumbent rolled up a strong majority in voting by lawmakers on Monday.
With 131 votes, President Janos Ader narrowly fell two votes short of a first-round triumph.
The large majority of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's governing Fidesz party is expected to re-elect Ader for a five-year term in the second and final round of voting later Monday, when a simple majority is required.
The left-wing opposition parties have nominated Laszlo Majtenyi, as former ombudsman for data protection. He received 44 votes, while 24 lawmakers from the far-right Jobbik party abstained.
