Nation & World

March 4, 2017 11:56 AM

Officials: Several unaccounted for after Massachusetts blaze

The Associated Press
WARWICK, Mass.

The Massachusetts fire marshal's office says five people are unaccounted for following a blaze at a home in the town of Warwick.

Authorities say two family members escaped after the 3-alarm fire broke out in the single-family home on Richmond Road at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday.

The fire marshal said in a statement that five other people are unaccounted for.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no other details were immediately released.

Warwick is a small town in Franklin County in northwestern Massachusetts.

