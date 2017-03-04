EU's Mogherini urges Kosovo ratify Montenegro border deal

2:26 Dash cam video shows end of high speed chase in which suspect died in custody Pause

0:50 Aerial view as authorities arrive for another day of searching

0:38 Search continues for remains of Tara Grinstead

0:50 Log Cabin Drive project final touches

4:38 Cop Shop Podcast: Sugar and condiments fly in Waffle House outburst

2:15 Zoning board approves downtown project, Wendy's

0:47 Accused killer of Tara Grinstead arrives in court

2:23 'We always knew it would be solved,' said Tara Grinstead's stepmother

4:45 Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup