Kansas man charged with murder in bar shooting

0:42 Accused killer 'never seemed like a person that would do something like this' Pause

2:23 'We always knew it would be solved,' said Tara Grinstead's stepmother

0:47 Accused killer of Tara Grinstead arrives in court

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

1:53 French officials: Louvre attack was 'terrorist in nature'

1:25 Bibb County's 4th homicide in 2017

1:36 "It never goes away," Ocilla man said of Grinstead's disappearance

3:08 Donald Trump's Inauguration in three minutes

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry