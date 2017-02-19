Iraqi forces launch push to retake western Mosul from IS

2:24 "I can't believe this just happened," Cherry Blossom Queen says Pause

1:09 Man charged in girlfriend’s killing asks in court if he can “talk to somebody about mental health”

0:53 Bibb County has "greater need" for good teachers, prospective parapro says

0:23 Telegraph recently talked to man wanted for killing girlfriend

2:31 Cherry Blossom's littlest royals

1:30 John Calipari commends Mark Fox after UGA-UK game

1:52 Man who arranged sex meeting with minor says he's lost everything but the love of his family and friends

1:02 Grube has Westside focusing on Monroe Area

3:08 Donald Trump's Inauguration in three minutes