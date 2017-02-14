Russian lawmakers mount fierce defense of Flynn

1:13 'Reading can be a second chance' for inmates, book drive organizer says Pause

1:27 See a blighted house demolished in about 1 minute.

2:23 "I've never seen anything like this," sheriff says of dangerous intersection

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

3:08 Donald Trump's Inauguration in three minutes

1:14 Discovering Dinosaurs in Perry

2:32 Coroner cast as 'boom box guy' in Synovus Super Bowl commercial

0:37 Bibb deputy helps friend make "promposal"

4:35 Houston County’s Von Lassiter must replace Kevin Smith, who is ready for the Perry job