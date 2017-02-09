Reaction to court refusing to reinstate Trump travel ban

0:46 Peach grower talks about overcoming low chill hours Pause

0:16 'Let It Be" is the Beatles reunion show you always wanted to see

1:18 New park hasn't opened, but is getting use

2:43 'He came at her and she fired at him until he stopped,' attorney says of wife charged with murder in husband's death

1:24 "We know a Wesleyan graduate when we see her."

3:08 Donald Trump's Inauguration in three minutes

2:56 Bleckley County principal Trey Belflower has a new head football coach

0:37 Bibb deputy helps friend make "promposal"

1:46 Mercer gears up for spring practice