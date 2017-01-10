South Korean president's confidante snubs impeachment trial

1:07 SWAT team responds to reported Trinity Place shooting Pause

2:42 False call leads to SWAT team response

0:30 Scenes from Pendleton Homes where hammer attack happened

2:01 'They loved each other, and they died together,' says mother of slain Americus officer

3:25 What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the U.S.

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

0:30 Video captures man stealing package from a front porch in Houston County

3:42 Impaired driver caught on Sarasota sheriff helicopter camera

1:10 Breast cancer patient says TSA 'humiliated' her at security checkpoint