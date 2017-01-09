AP-NORC Poll: Americans high on Obama, divided on his legacy

2:16 Florida activists arrested for trying to feed the homeless without a permit Pause

11:29 Bikers ride in cold weather for cops

5:44 Industrial Authority takes over bringing new industry to Macon-Bibb

2:27 Mercer falls to 1-3 in conference play

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

5:54 Mother pleads for mercy for her daughter's best friend charged in her death

1:21 Home school students have classes at Go Fish Georgia Education Center in Perry

0:26 Meryl Streep criticizes Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

1:30 Sheriffs ponder path to higher salaries