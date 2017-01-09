Liberal group in European Parliament rejects 5-Star alliance

The liberal ALDE group in the European Parliament has rejected a request from Italy's populist 5-Star Movement to join its alliance, ending a short-lived courtship.
ALDE leader Guy Verhofstadt said late Monday that "there is insufficient common ground to proceed with the request of the Five Star Movement to join."
In an online ballot ending Monday, 78.5 percent of 5-Star voters agreed to join ALDE, but were rebuffed within hours after ALDE legislators started discussing the issue. Too many didn't want to be associated with the Italian populist party.
The possibility of the movement becoming part of ALDE had briefly sent shockwaves through the EU legislature.
Verhofstadt says "there remain fundamental differences on key European issues."
Comments