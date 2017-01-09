Singapore: Troop carriers held in Hong Kong should be freed

11:29 Bikers ride in cold weather for cops Pause

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

2:27 Mercer falls to 1-3 in conference play

5:44 Industrial Authority takes over bringing new industry to Macon-Bibb

0:53 Macon-Bibb EMA braces for effects of winter weather

1:00 $50 million downtown project

5:54 Mother pleads for mercy for her daughter's best friend charged in her death

1:34 Virtual teacher engages students with reading lesson on cellphone use

3:42 Impaired driver caught on Sarasota sheriff helicopter camera