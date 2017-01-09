Airport shooting suspect due for Florida court appearance

11:29 Bikers ride in cold weather for cops Pause

5:54 Mother pleads for mercy for her daughter's best friend charged in her death

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:36 Nick Chubb on why he's returning for another year

1:00 $50 million downtown project

3:42 Impaired driver caught on Sarasota sheriff helicopter camera

1:10 Breast cancer patient says TSA 'humiliated' her at security checkpoint

0:55 Tennessee resident who fled wildfire: "It was like a picture of H-E-L-L."

1:34 Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations