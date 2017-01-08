The Latest: Storm pummels Northern California

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis Pause

1:19 What happened when the Georgia Tech swim team got snowed in?

0:53 Macon-Bibb EMA braces for effects of winter weather

2:27 Mercer falls to 1-3 in conference play

5:54 Mother pleads for mercy for her daughter's best friend charged in her death

5:44 Industrial Authority takes over bringing new industry to Macon-Bibb

1:21 Home school students have classes at Go Fish Georgia Education Center in Perry

1:13 Caleb Kelly cites preparation as key to win over Stratford

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?