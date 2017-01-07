Mario Soares, Portugal's former president and PM, dies at 92

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content) Pause

1:28 Sheriff: multiple people have died in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

2:27 Thelma Lou turns 90

1:55 'Bright Lights' gives revealing insight to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' relationship

0:53 Macon-Bibb EMA braces for effects of winter weather

1:13 Caleb Kelly cites preparation as key to win over Stratford

5:54 Mother pleads for mercy for her daughter's best friend charged in her death

1:16 Mercer engineering students create cool rides for kids with limited mobility

5:44 Industrial Authority takes over bringing new industry to Macon-Bibb