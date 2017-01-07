South storm: Fender benders, food runs, disrupted inaugural

Lindsey Hodges shops at Kroger located off of Alps Rd. in Athens, Ga., Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. A menacing winter storm approaching the South could bring freezing rain to states as far south as Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama and up to 8 inches of snow in parts of North Carolina and Virginia, forecasters said. The storm also brings the threat of freezing rain to parts of the Deep South including Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia.
Athens Banner-Herald via AP
John Roark
Danny Morgan, left, shops at Kroger located off of Alps Rd. in Athens, Ga., Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. Forecasters are calling for 1-3 inches of snow throughout the weekend in the area. Winter storm watches Thursday covered large parts of Georgia, Alabama and the Carolinas ahead of the storm system that threatens to spread a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow across the region.
Athens Banner-Herald via AP
John Roark
Lucinda Anderson, of Bowling Green, Ky., left, and her daughter Shaye Rabold, of Lexington, Ky., walk through Fountain Square Park to get to their car in Bowling Green on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. School districts in Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia either closed or called off classes as early as snow began falling there Thursday and more cancellations were planned Friday, including by school systems in central Alabama amid the threat of up to 3 inches of snow and sleet.
Daily News via AP
Austin Anthony
Snow falls in Bowling Green, Ky., Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. School districts in Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia either closed or called off classes as early as snow began falling there Thursday and more cancellations were planned Friday, including by school systems in central Alabama amid the threat of up to 3 inches of snow and sleet.
Daily News via AP
Austin Anthony
Luis Morales laughs as Salvador Damazo crashes into him, while pushing him, down a hill at the West Tennessee Healthcare Sportsplex in Jackson, Tenn., on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.
The Jackson Sun via AP
C.B. Schmelter
Nathan Williamson, left, Ashlynne Clifft, Amy Clifft, Alyssa Clifft and Christen Long make their way to the top of the hill at the West Tennessee Healthcare Sportsplex in Jackson, Tenn., on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.
The Jackson Sun via AP
C.B. Schmelter
A car is loaded onto a flatbed wrecker after it crashed at the corner of Lanese Dockery Drive and Union University Drive in Jackson, Tenn., on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Police on scene said the car slid on the icy road.
The Jackson Sun via AP
C.B. Schmelter
Tobie Shramek spreads salt on an icy sidewalk in Jackson, Miss., Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.
The Clarion-Ledger via AP
Elijah Baylis
Tobie Shramek spreads salt on an icy sidewalk in Jackson, Miss., Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.
The Clarion-Ledger via AP
Elijah Baylis
Icicles form on street signs in Jackson, Miss., Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.
The Clarion-Ledger via AP
Elijah Baylis
Pedestrians walk in a brief snow flurry as icicles form on street signs in Jackson, Miss., Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.
The Clarion-Ledger via AP
Elijah Baylis
Megan McSween and her 6-year-old son, Connor, sled down a hill off of Riverside Dr. during a snow day in Memphis, Tenn., on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. The family, which includes McSween's husband, Brian, and 2-year-old son, Micah, ventured over to the hill after sledding at Memphis Riverfront.
The Commercial Appeal via AP
Yalonda M. James
A tour bus and a car sit in a ditch before being towed off a slick street Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Winter weather closed schools and made driving conditions hazardous in Nashville and other parts of the state.
Mark Humphrey
AP Photo
Little Rock police work the scene of an accident where a car struck the Oyster Bar restaurant along an icy W. Markham Street Friday morning, Jan. 6, 2017 in Little Rock..
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP
Stephen B. Thornton
Fresh footprints in the snow mark a path to a footbridge over a creek along Chenal Parkway near Loyala Drive in Little Rock, Ark., Friday morning, Jan. 6, 2017.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP
Stephen B. Thornton
Brian Smith, left, speaks to an Arkansas State Trooper, as tow driver James Works, top, finishes loading Smith's car onto a truck after Smith slid off of an icy Interstate 630 on-ramp and struck a light pole, Friday morning, Jan. 6, 2017, near Pine and Cedar Streets in Little Rock, Ark.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP
Stephen B. Thornton
James Works, with Adams Towing, prepares to tow away a car that slid off of an icy Interstate 630 on-ramp and struck a light pole Friday morning, Jan. 6, 2017, near Pine and Cedar Streets in Little Rock, Ark.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP
Stephen B. Thornton
Josh Skaggs walks down JFK Blvd. in North Little Rock, Ark., Friday Jan. 6, 2017, on his way to the convenience store. Skaggs walked 6 blocks in 19 degree temperature in order to avoid driving on slick roads after a light snowfall in central Arkansas Friday morning
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP
Benjamin Krain
Shelves of bottles of water sit mostly empty at a supermarket in Atlanta, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Shoppers emptied shelves of bread and milk, road workers began working 12-hour shifts, and states of emergency were declared in Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas ahead of a winter storm stalking the South.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Beckett Thomas and Amaya Kindle sled down a hill at The Greens of North Hills golf course in Sherwood, Ark., on Friday Jan. 6, 2017, after a light snow fell across central Arkansas overnight closing many schools, buisnesses and roads.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP
Benjamin Krain
Joe Williams, right, with Taylor's Do It Center in Norfolk, Va.,, helps Leslie Councill, of Councill Realty and Management, load the stores three bag limit of rock salt into her truck, Friday afternoon Jan. 6, 2017. The store has sold more than 800 bags of rock salt and are currently out of snow shovels but are expecting over one hundred snow shovels to be delivered to the store later in the day.
The Virginian-Pilot via AP
L. Todd Spencer
Delta passengers wait in line in hopes of catching their flight out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as monitors display flight information, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Atlanta. Delta canceled about 350 flights due to inclement weather. Shoppers emptied shelves of bread and milk, road workers began working 12-hour shifts, and states of emergency were declared in Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas ahead of a winter storm stalking the South.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
Branden Camp
A man monitors boards at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Atlanta. Delta canceled about 350 flights due to inclement weather. Shoppers emptied shelves of bread and milk, road workers began working 12-hour shifts, and states of emergency were declared in Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas ahead of a winter storm stalking the South.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
Branden Camp
A traveler arrives at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as it begins to rain, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Atlanta. Shoppers emptied shelves of bread and milk, road workers began working 12-hour shifts, and states of emergency were declared in Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas ahead of a winter storm stalking the South.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
Branden Camp
Travelers monitor the boards at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Friday, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Atlanta. Delta canceled about 350 flights due to inclement weather. Shoppers emptied shelves of bread and milk, road workers began working 12-hour shifts, and states of emergency were declared in Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas ahead of a winter storm stalking the South.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
Branden Camp
Travelers arrive at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as it begins to rain, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Atlanta. Delta canceled about 350 flights due to inclement weather. Shoppers emptied shelves of bread and milk, road workers began working 12-hour shifts, and states of emergency were declared in Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas ahead of a winter storm stalking the South.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
Branden Camp
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2015, file photo, deer forage after a night of fresh snowfall, in Boulder, Colo. Deer have it rough during the winter, when much of their food is covered by snow and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says people can make it worse by disturbing the animals, forcing them to use energy they must conserve until spring. Feeding deer is also a bad idea, since the animal's digestion adapts to the winter season and they can suffer from the wrong type of food.
Brennan Linsley, file
AP Photo
Riley Cotton, 7, enjoys sledding in the snow at Medi Park, after an overnight storm blanketed Amarillo, Texas, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.
The Amarillo Globe News via AP
Michael Schumacher
Randall County Emergency responders work an accident at Interstate 27 and Highway 2219, after a driver slide off the service road, in Amarillo, Texas, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. One person was transported to nearby a nearby hospital.
The Amarillo Globe News via AP
Michael Schumacher
Comments