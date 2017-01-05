Remote Alaska volcano erupts again in brief explosion

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live Pause

1:14 Equal Pay: When Women Succeed, America Succeeds

1:23 Dylann Roof target practice

3:19 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to guilty verdict

3:16 Obama on equal pay: We will close the wage gap

2:03 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:31 Video of brawl at Dallas taco shop

2:54 Dylann Roof confesses to Charleston shooting, explains motive

4:23 Pet deer shot by game warden