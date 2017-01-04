Student: Girl slammed to ground was trying to break up fight

1:23 Dylann Roof target practice Pause

2:03 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:54 Dylann Roof confesses to Charleston shooting, explains motive

3:19 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to guilty verdict

0:51 Son of Kansas lawmaker dabs, and Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?'

0:54 Carnival Corp. unveils new 'smart ship' technology

0:13 NC Governor Pat McCrory and Senator Thom Tillis dab

5:22 Cam Newton takes center stage on Super Bowl 50 Opening Night

1:03 Man's body found in ditch