The Latest: UAE warns citizens on Turkey travel after attack

0:45 Fitness center manager gives advice on New Year's resolutions Pause

1:48 'She was a brave young lady,' Brooklyn Rouse's aunt says

1:33 Chance Jones credits assistants for first-year success

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

5:44 Industrial Authority takes over bringing new industry to Macon-Bibb

0:54 Big week for Peach County standout

1:53 They were unable to survive, fire chief says of family of 3

3:42 Impaired driver caught on Sarasota sheriff helicopter camera

1:10 Breast cancer patient says TSA 'humiliated' her at security checkpoint