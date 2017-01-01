New Year's attack on packed Istanbul club leaves 39 dead

0:51 Macon grocer lists the must-have foods for New Year's Day Pause

1:48 'She was a brave young lady,' Brooklyn Rouse's aunt says

0:40 Bob Denison volunteers to make the old new again

1:33 Chance Jones credits assistants for first-year success

2:12 Eastman's tribute to Officer Tim Smith

1:17 Americus police shooting victims were 'very close friends'

2:46 Bibb superintendent shares thoughts, plans regarding Macon Charter closure

2:20 2 teens charged with murder in death of Sam Poss

1:08 Lorenzo Carter is excited for Dominick Sanders to return for senior season