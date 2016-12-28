South Korean investigators detain ex-health minister

1:25 Couple shares tips to prepare for retirement Pause

2:13 DA describes evidence in Bibb, Peach gambling cases

1:10 Mayor Reichert delivers inauguration address

1:16 Mercer engineering students create cool rides for kids with limited mobility

1:14 "Just trying to enjoy the moment"

2:15 Department of Labor: 'Overtime - it’s about time'

4:45 Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup

1:00 $50 million downtown project

5:44 Industrial Authority takes over bringing new industry to Macon-Bibb