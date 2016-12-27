29 Turkish police officers in court for first coup trial

0:50 Anita Ponder talks about her annual holiday feast Pause

1:21 Dyshon Sims talks Liberty Bowl, Peabody Hotel

5:44 Industrial Authority takes over bringing new industry to Macon-Bibb

0:57 Why seat belts are so important, from safety savvy kids and CDOT

2:13 DA describes evidence in Bibb, Peach gambling cases

1:52 Man killed by gunfire in 'road rage' incident at Macon stoplight

1:02 Mercer growing through tough non-conference games

1:36 Road rage likely cause of shooting death

0:58 Parkerson led FPD to championship season