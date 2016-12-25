AP poll picks top news story of 2016

0:50 Anita Ponder talks about her annual holiday feast Pause

1:02 Parts of Haiti left in ruins, says UN humanitarian coordinator

5:44 Industrial Authority takes over bringing new industry to Macon-Bibb

0:58 Parkerson led FPD to championship season

1:14 "Just trying to enjoy the moment"

1:57 Kumho Tire Georgia grand opening in Macon

2:13 DA describes evidence in Bibb, Peach gambling cases

1:12 Super Heroes and Princesses needed to help save Christmas

0:59 Judge Tripp Self talks about his new job and what he'll miss about being a Superior Court judge