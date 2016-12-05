NYC mayor seeks $35 million for Trump-related security costs

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says he's asking the federal government for $35 million to cover costs related to security for President-elect Donald Trump.
De Blasio said Monday that the request was made in a letter to President Barack Obama.
The security includes a New York Police Department detail at the president-elect's home on Fifth Avenue, Trump Tower.
WABC (http://7ny.tv/2hascl1 ) says the amount sought by New York City covers security costs between Nov. 8 and Jan. 20.
The mayor also says he has called Treasury Secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO'-chihn).
He says there will be other calls and meetings with members of the Obama administration and Congress.
