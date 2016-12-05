S. Korea enters crucial week with impeachment vote on Park

1:05 Rain doesn't damper spirit of participants in Christmas Parade Pause

2:43 Trump says past quote about saving Carrier was a "euphemism"

1:38 Employees express gratitude and disbelief to Trump-Carrier job deal

0:52 Body cameras new to Bibb deputies

1:20 Yante Maten on Georgia's win over Morehouse

2:51 Macon zoning board approves zoning for restaurant

1:37 Animal Welfare Conference touts new license plate to reduce unwanted pets

2:30 Elementary students give advice to Trump

8:00 Check out sights, sounds from the 2016 Robins Regional Chamber's Christmas Parade