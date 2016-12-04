3 dead in Finland shooting in southeastern town

Local officials in Finland say that three people have been fatally shot in a southeastern town overnight.
The South Karelia Social and Health Care District says on its website that the shooting happened in the town of Imatra.
Imatra police on Sunday confirmed in a brief statement that a shooting incident had occurred in the town at about midnight Saturday but didn't mention victims and gave no other details.
Health officials said they had opened a crisis center in the town.
No other details were immediately available. Police said they would provide more information later.
