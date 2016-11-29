The Latest: Soccer federation cancels activities after crash

1:26 Deputy rescues clerk from burning Circle K Pause

1:36 Infant ejected from crash found 30 feet away – unharmed

0:43 Peach County hopes to take advantage of home field

1:07 Isaiah McKenzie speaks about loss to Georgia Tech

0:31 Houston County Sheriff's Office wants help identifying these suspects

1:12 'I feel like they're a disease,' woman says of bedbugs

0:48 What you didn't know about Raekwon Smith

0:31 Ambulance drives through scene of shooting that left 1 deputy dead

1:31 Hundreds mourn Peach deputies at somber vigil