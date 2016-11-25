Haifa fire overcome but others rage elsewhere in Israel

1:47 Questions remain about death of 10-year-old boy on water slide Pause

1:12 Volunteers pack up Thanksgiving meals for Macon's needy

4:45 Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup

0:31 Houston County Sheriff's Office wants help identifying these suspects

2:51 Macon zoning board approves zoning for restaurant

1:07 Bibb deputies get a "thanks for giving" treat

1:02 Parts of Haiti left in ruins, says UN humanitarian coordinator

1:10 Tattnall seniors enjoying bounce-back season

0:37 Thunderstorms can trigger asthma and allergies