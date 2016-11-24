Hurricane Otto weakens as it moves across southern Nicaragua

1:14 How to make wild rice casserole with leftover turkey Pause

1:47 Questions remain about death of 10-year-old boy on water slide

1:22 Sherri Papini's sister shares family's grief

1:12 Volunteers pack up Thanksgiving meals for Macon's needy

1:10 Tattnall seniors enjoying bounce-back season

0:31 Houston County Sheriff's Office wants help identifying these suspects

1:00 Mercer will have a new quarterback in 2017

0:46 Night club destroyed in fire, cleanup begins

0:40 No passengers hurt after car rolled over on Health Road