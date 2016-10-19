AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT

'Stop whining,' Obama tells Trump, chiding for fraud talk
WASHINGTON (AP) — "Stop whining," President Barack Obama rebuked Donald Trump on Tuesday, speaking out as seldom before on next month's election and chiding the Republican for sowing suspicion about the integrity of America's presidential vote.
Obama also accused Trump of cozying up to Russia's Vladimir Putin to a degree "unprecedented in American politics."
The president said Trump's intensifying pre-emptive warnings about voter fraud are unheard of in modern politics. The rhetoric is not based on any evidence, Obama said, but is simply aimed at discrediting the outcome before the first votes are counted.
"You start whining before the game is even over?" Obama said at a Rose Garden news conference. "If whenever things are going badly for you and you lose you start blaming somebody else — then you don't have what it takes to be in this job."
Campaigning in Colorado, the GOP candidate repeated his assertions about "corrupt" elections but did not respond directly to the president. Trump vowed to "drain the swamp" in Washington, and for the first time promised to push for a constitutional amendment to impose term limits on all members of Congress.
---
Ecuador: We have 'temporarily restricted' Assange's internet
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador's government acknowledged on Tuesday that it cut off WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's internet access at its embassy in London after the whistleblowing site published a trove of damaging emails from Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.
The foreign ministry said that while it stands by its 2012 decision to grant Assange asylum based on legitimate concerns he faces political persecution, it respects other nations' sovereignty and doesn't interfere or support any candidate in foreign elections.
"The decision to make this information public is the exclusive responsibility of the WikiLeaks organization," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
The recognition of the action comes less than 24 hours after WikiLeaks tweeted that Ecuador had cut off Assange's access to the internet on Saturday after the publication of Clinton's speeches to Wall Street investment bank Goldman Sachs.
In follow-up messages posted Tuesday, the group claimed U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry had personally intervened to ask Ecuador to stop Assange from publishing documents about Clinton. Citing "multiple US sources," WikiLeaks said the request was made on the sidelines of a visit by Kerry and Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa last month to Colombia to show their support for a peace deal with leftist rebels.
---
In Mosul, residents report new terrors as Iraqi forces near
BAGHDAD (AP) — On the eerily quiet streets of Mosul, fighters from the Islamic State group are killing suspected spies, blocking roads and planting bombs ahead of a showdown with Iraqi forces.
Residents who have endured more than two years of militant rule describe a city under siege, and they say a new sense of terror has set in since Iraq announced the start of a long-anticipated operation to liberate its second-largest city.
Three residents who spoke with The Associated Press by telephone described a ghost town where people only venture out to buy basic goods that are increasingly running low.
They said large groups of IS militants have left the city in recent weeks, but those who remain have become increasingly brutal, killing anyone suspected of trying to communicate with the outside world. For that reason, the residents spoke on condition of anonymity, fearing for their safety.
"The situation inside Mosul is terrifying," said one of them, a merchant. He said he has stocked food, water and cooking gas for 40 days and bought an oven to bake bread.
---
Retaken villages show IS increasingly driven underground
BADANA, Iraq (AP) — This farming village east of Mosul was turned into a bunker during more than two years of Islamic State rule: A network of tunnels and cramped living quarters betrays an extremist group increasingly forced to operate underground by a punishing air campaign and mounting territorial losses.
Wrested from IS control on the first day of the offensive to retake Iraq's second-largest city, Badana offers a glimpse of the battle ahead. Above ground, walls were shredded by airstrikes and artillery, homes were stained black with soot and the buildings still standing had been looted.
Below ground, bags of fresh vegetables lay on the floor of a cooking area and a bowl of eggs sat beside a crude stove, suggesting the fighters managed to maintain supply lines up until days before their defeat.
"They spent their lives in these tunnels," said Tahseen Muhammed Sharif, a 35-year-old Kurdish fighter who said the Kurdish forces who drove the militants out of the village also found ammunition inside the tunnel network, which they seized.
"I can't imagine living like this," he added, sifting through kitchen refuse beside a pot of chickpeas still sitting on the stove. "There is a definite difference between us and them — their behavior, it's outside human behavior."
---
A surprisingly high number of first-timers now buying homes
WASHINGTON (AP) — For years, the U.S. housing market looked bleak for young couples hoping to buy their first homes but struggling with high student debt, low pay and meager down-payment savings.
But a new survey by the real estate firm Zillow suggests that first-time buyers may be entering the market in greater numbers than industry watchers had assumed.
Over the past year, the survey found, nearly half of home sales have gone to first-timers. That's a much higher proportion than some other industry estimates had indicated. And it comes as a surprise in part because ownership rates for adults under 34 are at their lowest levels since the government began tracking the figure in 1994.
Zillow's survey results suggest that the trend is shifting, and that some of this year's growth in home sales has come from a wave of college-educated couples in their 30s, who are the most common first-time buyers.
They are people like Natasja Handy, a 32-year-old lawyer and new mother. She and her husband, a doctor, are about to close on their first home in the Northeast section of Washington, D.C. — a row house with about 1,900 square feet that cost $720,000.
---
Where Zika struck hardest, Brazil moms say more help needed
RECIFE, Brazil (AP) — As the sun dyes the early morning sky a reddish hue, Angelica Pereira carries her 1-year-old daughter out of the tiny white house sitting on a dirt road where piles of garbage float in puddles.
The driver sent to fetch her and other mothers with babies disabled by the Zika virus is two hours late, which could mean less time with the therapists who help her daughter move rigid limbs and a floppy back.
While battling these logistical challenges, Pereira also struggles to find and afford expensive drugs that families must pay for because government health plans don't cover them.
"We are always chasing something. We have to drop everything else, all our chores, our homes," said the 21-year-old. "There are so many of us with children with special needs. (The government) is forgetting about that."
Zika initially was known only to cause flu-like symptoms in some people. But a surge late last year in cases of babies born with small heads in northeast Brazil set off worldwide alarm about the virus, which was later linked to a birth defect known as microcephaly. When the connection was made, then-President Dilma Rousseff promised that affected families would get the help they needed.
---
Obama honors Italy's leader at 'bittersweet' state dinner
WASHINGTON (AP) — "Bittersweet" was the word of the night, the one often used to describe President Barack Obama's final state dinner.
"We saved the best for last," he said Tuesday as he welcomed Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and his wife, Agnese Landini, to the White House.
He wasn't joking.
The final gala meant everything was big or bigger, from the personality of the guest chef (Mario Batali) who collaborated on the menu to the size of the white tent (huge) on the South Lawn where the soiree was held, to the guest list (nearly 400 people).
Rep. Gerald Connolly, D-Va., said it's "a little sad" that it's Obama's last state dinner. But to make the occasion even more memorable, he said: "For tonight only, I pronounce my name 'Canoli,' not 'Connolly."
---
Class-action lawsuit seeks sweeping help for Flint students
DETROIT (AP) — Several families filed a class-action lawsuit Tuesday against the state of Michigan and the Flint school district, saying more needs to be done to help students whose academic performance and behavior have worsened because of the city's lead-tainted water.
The school system was already struggling before Flint's water supply was contaminated by lead over an 18-month period. The city switched to a new water source, the Flint River, in 2014, but the corrosive water wasn't properly treated, causing lead from old pipes and fixtures to flow through taps.
The 15 families say the state Education Department, the Flint district and a countywide district already are not complying with laws intended to help disabled students, and that the lead crisis is only compounding the problem.
"The extensive lead poisoning in Flint has combined with the lack of essential special education resources in the Flint schools to create a tragic crisis," attorney Gregory Little said.
There is no dispute that lead affects the brain and nervous system, especially in children. No safe lead level in kids has been identified by experts.
---
Cheer up, Americans, say Canadians - you're great
NEW YORK (AP) — America's neighbors to the north — so often the butt of their jokes — are taking to social media to try to keep spirits up in the U.S. during this divisive election season.
Using the hashtag #tellamericaitsgreat, Canadians have swamped Twitter with compliments about American music, culture, technology and even tailgating. The outpouring of love triggered a reply — #TellCanadaThanks.
It's all an effort started by the Toronto-based ad agency The Garden Collective, which chose its hashtag as a play on Republican presidential candidate Donald J. Trump's campaign slogan, "Make America great again." The firm's video launching the social media push has gotten over 752,000 YouTube views and the hashtag has been trending on Twitter for several days. Many Canadians have made their own mini-videos, too.
Dic Dickerson, managing director of the firm, called it a pet project they devised for no other reason than to just spread love. "We put it out there and I don't think any of us expected to get as much traction as it did but we're really, really excited by all the positivity," he said. "A lot of people are talking, which is exactly what we wanted."
The agency was found about 18 months ago and usually focuses its attention on businesses. Dickerson said they'd never done anything like this.
---
Hill outpitches Arrieta; Dodgers beat Cubs 6-0 for NLCS lead
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fourteen months removed from independent ball on Long Island, Rich Hill pitched the Los Angeles Dodgers into a 2-1 NL Championship Series lead.
Hill allowed two hits in six innings to beat Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta, Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning and the Dodgers defeated the Chicago Cubs 6-0 Tuesday night.
"I knew there was going to be an opportunity to get back to the big leagues as long as I stayed healthy and I felt strong," he said. "Just perseverance. That's it. Just continue to keep pushing through no matter what, even if you feel like you're almost ready to give up. You never know, that next door you open might be the one that makes the difference."
After winning a big league high 103 games during the regular season and sparking belief they could win the World Series for the first time since 1908, the Cubs have been shut out in consecutive games for the first time this year, managing just six hits — five of them singles.
"More than anything, I think we need to get a couple runs and hits and runs early to try to get that kind of feeling back," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said, "because, obviously, when you're not scoring any runs, it makes it even more difficult in the dugout."
