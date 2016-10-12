Rwandan academic extradited from US charged with genocide

A Rwandan official says an academic extradited from the United States last month has been charged with multiple offenses related to his alleged role in the 1994 genocide.
Faustin Nkusi, a spokesman for the public prosecutor, said Wednesday that Leopold Munyakazi was charged Tuesday in the capital, Kigali.
Rwandan prosecutors accuse Munyakazi, a college professor at the time of the genocide, of being among the ideologues of the genocide in which over 800,000 ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed by Hutu extremists.
Munyakazi was charged with committing genocide, complicity in genocide, conspiracy to commit genocide, extermination and genocide negation. He denied the charges.
Munyakazi fled Rwanda in 2004 and sought refuge in the U.S., where he taught at Goucher College until he was suspended in 2008 following his indictment.
