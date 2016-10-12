Romania: bear shot dead in Transylvanian city

Romanian police have killed a brown bear that wandered into a Transylvanian city, apparently from a nearby forest.
Residents spotted the animal early Wednesday in downtown Sibiu, a picturesque Romanian city which is popular with tourists. It then climbed on to a roof as authorities and residents gathered below.
Police spokeswoman Luciana Baltes told Agerpres national news agency the bear was trapped in the courtyard of a factory, and a tranquilizer shot was unsuccessful. Police then shot and killed the animal.
Between 5,000 and 6,000 brown bears are estimated to live in Romania.
