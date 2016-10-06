Kenya official: Al-Shabab kills 6 in Kenya border town

The governor of the Kenya-Somalia border county of Mandera says 6 people died in an attack by suspected Islamic extremists.
Governor Ali Roba militants attacked a residential plot around the area of Bulla public works early on Thursday.
Roba says the militants were targeting 33 non-Muslims residing in a residential block. Roba says a timely response by security forces ensured that lives were saved.
Kenya has experienced a wave of attacks from Somali-based extremists and al-Qaida's affiliate in the region, al-Shabab.
