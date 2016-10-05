Ex-Arizona firefighter's 2nd ex-wife testifies against him

8:54 Last Word: Arnold Palmer Pause

2:24 Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting

1:43 Protest erupts after Charlotte police officer-involved fatal shooting

0:30 NASA releases 3-D animated flyby of Tropical Storm Hermine

0:51 Tropical Storm Hermine floods Florida roads

2:33 Happiness is one of his key cookie ingredients

3:26 Surveillance footage from the night U.S. swimmers allege they were robbed in Rio

0:41 Orangutans have fun with bubbles

1:47 Six times Joe Biden sounded like your dad in Scranton

0:42 Sandusky arrives at Pa. court for appeals hearing