Last Word: Arnold Palmer

The golfer Arnold Palmer was one of the most celebrated and charismatic athletes of the 20th century.
Sandusky arrives at Pa. court for appeals hearing

Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky arrived at the Centre County Courthouse near State College, where he's expected to testify at an appeals hearing that he was wrongly convicted of sexually abusing 10 boys. He's arguing he wasn't properly represented by his legal team during a 2012 trial.

Man climbs Trump Tower in New York

A 20-year-old Virginia man spent three hours scaling the glass facade of Trump Tower in New York on Wednesday using large suction cups. He climbed to the 21st floor before police officers grabbed him and hauled him to safety through an open window. The man posted a video on YouTube the day before the climb entitled, “Message to Mr. Trump (why I climbed your tower).” He described himself as an "independent researcher seeking a private audience with Trump."

Bald eagle snags osprey chick right from nest

Live cameras captured a bald eagle attack when two osprey parents were away from their nest of three chicks Monday at dusk on Hog Island, Maine. One of the Osprey parents suddenly enters the scene, trying to defend the nest, but can’t match the speed and power of the eagle, who snags one of the chicks.

