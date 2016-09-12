Ginsburg: Both parties to blame for nomination fights

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says Democrats and Republicans are both to blame for the battles that occur when a president nominates a justice.
She told about 7,100 people at the University of Notre Dame on Monday she was confirmed by the Senate on a 96-3 vote in 1993 and Justice Stephen Breyer was confirmed by an 87-9 vote the next year. She says it hasn't been like that since.
She says Sen. Orrin Hatch, a Utah Republican, was her biggest supporter on the Judiciary Committee then. She said she doesn't think he would feel comfortable taking a similar position now because of the partisan divide.
Ginsburg's comments come as Republican leaders in the Senate are refusing to consider President Barack Obama's high court nominee, Judge Merrick Garland.
